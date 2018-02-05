Oliver Gill

No parent would ever forget hearing their five-year-old son described by doctors as the “luckiest of the unlucky” – and five years ago this was the traumatic news delivered to top HSBC banker Rob Ritchie and his wife Tanya.

Their son Toby was diagnosed with a grade two tumour on his brain stem.

“It is where all the wires are that connect his brain to his spine on to his limbs, so it can’t be taken out,” Ritchie tells City A.M.

“But it is a low grade tumour, so it grows slowly over many years. So we have managed it with surgery, with chemotherapy over the last five years.”

The co-head of HSBC’s global banking business says processing the situation took some time. But he is determined to make the best of a heartbreaking situation, and has turned to the City for support.

Support from the City

In the last week of this month, Ritchie will lead 38 City workers and friends in a punishing Alpine fundraising expedition to ski tour the height of Everest – some 8.8km – in four days.

Joining them will be property expert and TV presenter Phil Spencer.

Starting in the Swiss ski resort of Verbier, Ritchie will represent HSBC. Other teams will come from his former employer Goldman Sachs, Barclays, JP Morgan Cazenove, insurance broker BMS and wealth manager Smith & Williamson.

The plan is to cover 2.2km of vertical ascent each day, climbing up mountains on skis. “That is much more than most people would want to do in a day,” he says.

You lug yourself going uphill rather than doing all the fun stuff.

9,000 calories a day

The key to covering the distance, Ritchie explains, is to avoid the temptation to attack steeper gradients.

Instead it is a case of long and steady, with 10-12 hours spent on the slopes.

The cumulative effect is really tiring. It’s really exhausting... By the end your decision-making is quite poor.

The 44-year-old’s heart rate monitor calculated he was burning up to 9,000 calories a day the last time he attempted a similar feat.

This year’s challenge is similar to the inaugural event in 2015.

Then Ritchie was overwhelmed by support from Goldman Sachs, where he was the head of European corporate debt capital markets.

Countering the perception of Goldmans as a cut-throat organisation, partners at the Wall Street giant helped raise £3m for The Everest Centre for Research into Paediatric Low Grade Brain Tumours.

With a further £2m coming from The Brain Tumour Charity, a centre in Heidelberg, Germany was set up. Research is performed in conjunction with experts from Queen Mary’s University in London and Great Ormond Street hospital.

Blunt hammer

Ritchie says brain tumours account for around 50 per cent of childhood cancers.

But low grade tumours – such as the one afflicting his son – only receive around two per cent of research funding.

“Investment in research finds solutions, just look at leukaemia and breast cancer,” he says.

“[It could mean] people like my son Toby won’t have to deal with toxic and very inappropriate treatments, which are a very blunt hammer on a very precise issue.”

Less than a year into his job at HSBC, Ritchie is playing down his chances of hitting the monetary heights of 2015. So far £250,000 has been raised for 2018’s adventure. He hopes to get to around £500,000.

“The City is a great hunting ground for people that are very proactive,” he says. “For people who are well paid; for really good people but who are busy and don’t always have the time to do charity work – but it doesn’t mean they don’t want to.”

Military support

Alongside support staff and four military guides, four injured members of the armed services will also take part in the challenge.

Ritchie admits their attendance may appear tangential, but says there are parallels to be drawn.

“My son, it is like he’s been shot. It’s like he’s had a stroke.

“He can use one side of his body, rather like one of the guys who is coming on the trip. He got shot in the shoulder and can’t use it,” Ritchie adds.

Ritchie, who spent around a decade with Goldman before joining HSBC, admits events like the Everest in the Alps also provide an element of therapy for him.

“I happen to be one of the unlucky parents with that very sad news four or five years ago that my son had this issue…

“It is a great outlet for me because it is a fun thing to be part of. It is really rewarding to see people motivated and enthusiastic to do things,” he says.

And with so many City heavy-hitters taking on the challenge, is there a danger competition between teams could go over the top?

“We’ve got a lot of alpha people,” Ritchie says. “I think it will get competitive even within the teams.”