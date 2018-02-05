Francesca Washtell

Today's City Moves cover real estate, private wealth and legal eagles. Take a look at these movers and shakers:

Salamanca Group

Salamanca Group has appointed Simon Heilpern as head of real estate. Simon leads a small team to provide strategic investment and development advice on real estate acquisitions and disposals, asset management and technical services across the UK, with a focus on London, and mainland Europe. The new partnership fuses Simon’s intellectual capital gained from his in depth financial and property knowledge with Salamanca Group by way of direct investment, co- investment, equity raising and corporate transactions across use classes. He brings with him over 30 years’ London-focused property experience. He was previously a senior equity partner at Levy Real Estate.

LJ Partnership

LJ Partnership, the London-headquartered private wealth partnership, has announced the appointment of Susan Geddes as a managing director of structured finance in its real estate team. Susan has more than 30 years of experience in the real estate finance market, and joins after 10 years in Santander’s corporate banking division, where she was managing director of Structured Real Estate Finance. Before joining Santander, Susan worked for Bank of Scotland for 19 years, latterly as head of real estate finance. Susan has been appointed LJ Partnership to further develop the solutions offered within its structured real estate finance team. She is a fellow of the Chartered Institute of Bankers in Scotland.

White & Case

White & Case has strengthened its global commercial litigation practice by appointing Hannah Field-Lowes as a new partner in London. She joins White & Case from Weil, Gotshal & Manges, where she was co-head of the international dispute resolution department in London. Hannah also played key roles in the firm’s diversity efforts as vice-chair of the Weil global diversity committee and head of London diversity and inclusion committee. She has represented clients in contentious matters across the private equity, financial and technology industries.

