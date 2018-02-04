Courtney Goldsmith

BP is poised to unveil a surge in annual profits this week on the back of stronger oil prices, but charges over the fatal Deepwater Horizon incident and US tax changes are set to dent the results.

Brent crude oil prices rose steadily over the second half of 2017 from a low of $46 a barrel in June. At the start of 2018, Brent hit more than $70 a barrel for the first time in about three years.

Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets UK, noted that BP's break-even price was $49 a barrel at its last trading update, and last quarter oil prices averaged $58 a barrel, allowing profits and revenues to show a "significant increase".

"The BP turnaround story has been a long road from the tragic events back in 2010 which saw the share price halve in the space of three months. With the share price back to April 2010 levels once again it would be tempting to say the turnaround is complete, but those Gulf of Mexico events are still a significant legacy issue for the business," Hewson said.

The Deepwater Horizon disaster in the Gulf of Mexico has already cost BP more than $60bn (£42bn), but the firm will book an additional $1.7bn charge in the fourth quarter as it winds down a settlement, taking the year’s total cash payments related to the fatal oil spill to around $3bn.

BP will also take a one-off $1.5bn hit due to Donald Trump's radical US tax reforms, which it said will positively impact the company in the long term.

Analysts will also be on the lookout for further reassurances on the company's dividend by focusing on BP's capital investment plans, disposals and net debt, which stood at $40bn in the third quarter.

BP will report its full-year results on Tuesday 6 February.

