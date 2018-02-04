Courtney Goldsmith

Babcock International's order book will be in the spotlight this week as the firm updates the market while the budget of its largest customer, the Ministry of Defence, remains under pressure.

The defence outsourcing firm is one of the few support services giants not to have recently issued a profit warning, but the fallout of Carillion's collapse has rocked investor confidence in the sector.

Babcock's share price has been on the decline over the past year, and it was even demoted from the FTSE 100 after five years on the UK's top stock index.

Shares fell sharply in November when Babcock warned UK defence spending reviews could hit its revenue growth. A report by the National Audit Office last month also found the MoD's funding black hole could rise to more than £20bn.

Babcock faces further pressure as short-sellers set their bets against the firm, including hedge fund Marshall Wace, which shorted Carillion's stock.

Russ Mould, investment director at AJ Bell, said analysts on Tuesday will be looking for updates on the company's order book, which stood at £18.5bn in the first half of the year, and its bid pipeline, which was £12.2bn. Investors will also be keeping an eye on whether Babcock makes any statements about its earnings or net debt, which stood at £1.3bn in September.

For the full year to March 2018, analysts expect Babcock to generate sales of £5.5bn compared with £4.6bn the previous year and pre-tax profit of £504m compared with £382m. Analysts predict the company's dividend, which has increased every year since 2003, will rise to 29.46p from 28.15p.

