Alys Key

A luxury yacht services firm has signed an agreement with the owner of what will be the world's largest research vessel.

GYG, which set sail on London's junior market last year, will provide finishing and paint for the 182m-long REV 182.

The enormous research vessel, which is currently under construction, will be the largest vessel of its type in the world. Complete with two helipads and an advanced sampling system, REV 182 will be ship-shape to explore the oceans with a crew of scientists on board.

It will even have a "moon pool", allowing researchers to lower instruments into the sea through an opening in the bottom of the hull.

Read more: World's jazziest superyachts named with Swarovski ceilings and beach clubs

GYG has made its name with slick finishing and paint jobs for luxury yachts, but is now establishing itself as a service provider for explorer vessels like the REV 182. This agreement marks the third contract of its type for the group in two years.

"The decision to enter into this agreement with GYG as the fairing and painting contractor for this prestigious project further underpins the Group as the market leader in the emerging explorer sector," commented GYG's chief executive Remy Millott.

"GYG has unrivalled experience in this specialist field which, combined with its technical leadership and global after-service capability, provides significant reassurance to owners embarking on major new build projects."

GYG's work on the vessel is scheduled to commence in 2019, and REV 182 is expected to make its debut in Norway in 2020.

Read more: Smooth sailing: British boating sector has sixth year of consecutive growth