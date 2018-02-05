Rebecca Smith

Euler Hermes said today it expects UK vehicle sales to stutter over the year ahead, citing Brexit uncertainty, question marks over diesel and consumer confidence jitters.

The trade credit insurance firm noted that while European car sales reached the highest level in a decade last year, topping 15m, almost every market supported the robust performance "except the UK automotive industry".

It is projecting a decline in the British car market over 2018, by six per cent. As a consequence, the European Union would see a moderate two per cent rise in sales this year, after recording a 3.4 per cent increase last year.

Maxime Lemerle, head of insolvency and sector research at Euler Hermes, said:

European car sales reached the highest level in a decade topping the 15m mark in 2017. Almost every market supported the robust performance except the UK automotive industry, which also faces a difficult year ahead. Together with a slowdown in production, we expect to see a six per cent drop in new vehicle registrations in the UK in 2018, driven mainly by uncertainty about Brexit, diesel taxation, air quality plans and also waning consumer confidence and spending power. The level of dealership financing is dropping and a growing number of drivers are turning to an increasingly cheap used-car market. All of which may impact the profitability of the sector.

Earlier this month, the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) said new car sales dropped last year, a 5.7 per cent fall on 2016, though the SMMT said the level was still the third highest in a decade.

Figures out this month from insolvency firm Begbies Traynor found the number of UK car firms experiencing significant financial distress is on the rise.

The company's latest red flag research for the fourth quarter, assessing the financial health of UK firms, found that the number of UK automotive companies in "significant financial distress" was up 21 per cent to 15,516 firms, compared to the same period for 2016.

