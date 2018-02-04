Ocado's tech deals come under the microscope in its full-year results

Helen Cahill

The success of Ocado's technology services will be in the spotlight this week as the online grocer reports on its full-year figures.

For the first time, Ocado will split its numbers for its grocery business and its "solutions" division, which is its technology arm. Goldman Sachs expects revenue to come in a £1.45bn, up 14 per cent year-on-year.

Analysts have pegged Ocado's future success on its ability to sign high-profile deals for its technology platform to the likes of Morrisons and Amazon.

Last month, Ocado's shares surged more than 19 per cent when it announced a partnership with Sobeys in Canada. This followed on from its announcement of an agreement with French firm Groupe Casino in November.

The two deals were widely regarded as evidence of Ocado's ability to grow this essential part of the business, with Goldman Sachs saying the deals was "further vindication of the Ocado model".

Analysts at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch said: "The debate on Ocado is moving from "will it sign a deal?" to "how many deals can be signed?" We still consider Ocado's technology expertise and accordingly its international licencing potential as the real long-term value driver for the stock and our main reason behind our buy rating."