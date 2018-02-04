Helen Cahill

The man who set up Sir Philip Green's doomed sale of BHS is under scrutiny for his involvement in a suspected Ponzi scheme.

Paul Sutton, who introduced BHS buyer Dominic Chappell to Green in 2014, has been named by liquidators investigating B52 Investments, which raised over £5m from investors before going bust.

B52 it pitched itself as a feeder fund for hotel firm Snoozebox, which investors thought they were buying shares in before it listed. However, B52's liquidator Edge Recovery is tracking down money that went missing, and is considering taking action against those involved.

Read more: Former BHS boss Dominic Chappell chased by regulator for £10m

In a statement filed at Companies House, the liquidator said he had "major concerns" about how the company did business.

He said he found evidence of transactions which suggested Neil Burns, a former director, and Sutton used a large amounts of money from the company for their own personal use. They also paid out funds to associates, the liquidator said.

The liquidator added: "In addition to the apparent misappropriation of the company's funds, I have so far been able to identify that the company's funds were used to purchase an Aston Martin, as Maserati and a Fiat.

"These assets have not yet been located and I am currently attempting to locate what became of these assets or the proceeds of any sale of the assets."