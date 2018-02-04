Lynsey Barber

Snap will this week be the latest Silicon Valley tech firm to update Wall Street on its performance, but nearly a year on from its blockbuster IPO investors will be looking for signals of a turnaround after a tough year.

The first annual earnings as a public company are expected to remain dwarfed by the monster advertising business of Facebook, which has copied many of Snapchat's features in recent months piling the pressure on founder and chief executive Evan Spiegel.

Shares have traded below its $17 IPO price for the majority of its time as a listed firm, and closing at $13.71 on Friday, are now worth less than half what they were since all-time highs within the first few days of trading back in March 2016.

Read more: Apple, Amazon and Alphabet in $1 trillion race

The company behind the popular Snapchat messaging app is expected to report another loss this quarter, bringing losses per share for the year to 16 cents, and analysts expect revenue to come in at $253m for the fourth quarter. That would signal growth picking up again on a quarterly basis, while full-year sales are expected to come in at $792m, nearly double the $404m it made in 2016 when still a private company.

Analysts have mixed views on the firm. Barclays in December pointed towards 2018 as a "turning point". But at the start of the year shares were sent sliding after a downgrade from Cowen and WedBush analysts on Friday reiterated a neutral rating and $9 price target, as well as forecasting daily active users of 185m. That would be up from 178m in the previous quarter.

Snap was granted a rare boost after its last set of disappointing earnings in November when it was revealed that Chinese tech giant Tencent had taken a more than 10 per cent stake in the firm.

Spiegel sought to appease investors with the promise of a redesign of the app to attract new users and maintain growth at the time. But the year started with its head of product Tom Conrad announcing his departure.

Read more: EBay just ditched PayPal for a European fintech startup

"Snapchat is doing really well when it comes to engagement; its users spend a significant amount of time on the app, and young users in particular are still very active," said eMarketer analyst Debra Aho Williamson.

"But that hasn’t translated to strong revenue growth. In part, that’s because advertisers continue to funnel more money to Instagram. They love how easy it is to add Instagram to their Facebook ad buy. In addition, Instagram Stories ads are becoming more popular, and they are a direct threat to Snapchat."

27-year-old billionaire Spiegel will make a rare public appearance speaking at the Goldman Sachs Technology conference just a week after Tuesday's earnings.