Irish airline Ryanair looks set to battle through turbulence from its recent rostering troubles when it reveals third quarter results tomorrow.

Consensus among analysts is for net income for the three months to the end of December to come in at around €101m, while Goodbody said it is calling profit after tax to be up by a fifth at €114m.

Last year, Ryanair cancelled a raft of flights in September when it faced pilot rostering troubles, with a number of routes then suspended.

Earlier this month, it lost its title as Europe's biggest airline by passenger numbers after the pilot issues, with German rival Lufthansa sneaking ahead as it also acquired a chunk of collapsed airline Air Berlin.

Ryanair has remained bullish, saying the change was "expected given that Lufthansa is growing by acquisition whereas Ryanair continues to grow organically". The airline said it expects to overtake Lufthansa again "unless they acquire some other airline to boost their figures".

It has also looked to avoid further strike threats from unions, by tying up a landmark agreement to recognise the British Airline Pilots Association as the sole representative for Ryanair pilots in the UK.

Goodbody analysts had previously said the market should "temper expectations" on yields after Easyjet's positive recent quarter, and has reiterated its view that Ryanair's third quarter yields will still be negative, but better than previous guidance.

"This reflects the height of the rostering issue and the aggressive discounting in flash sales across the quarter," Goodbody said.

Passenger numbers for the airline in January were up six per cent year over year at 9.3m, with load factor gauging how efficiently it fills its planes up by one percentage point.

The low-cost carrier has also been looking to plan ahead for Brexit, applying for a UK licence to ensure its UK domestic flights continue regardless - even if no deal is agreed when Britain leaves the European Union in 2019.

This month it confirmed it will add a "Brexit clause" to tickets going on sale from September for 2019. Ryanair said tickets for its 2019 summer flights will include a clause explaining flights are "subject to the regulatory environment allowing this flight to take place".

Ryanair's chief marketing officer, Kenny Jacobs, said "nothing has changed" from the airline's perspective regarding Brexit, with Britain still leaving the EU in 2019 and "still no alternative to open skies" at present.

Ryanair said if there continues to be no regulatory alternative to open skies, "we will have to consider a change to our terms and conditions for travel to/from the UK after 1 April 2019". It will review this ahead of the announcement of its summer 2019 schedule, on sale this autumn.

