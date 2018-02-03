Jasper Jolly

US President Donald Trump today claimed a memo written by his party on an investigation into possible Russian interference in his election campaign "vindicates" him.

The American political community was transfixed yesterday by the memo, written by Republican members of a congressional intelligence committee. Trump declassified the memo after accusing the Federal Bureau of Investigation of "politicising" the investigation.

Trump today tweeted the memo "totally vindicates 'Trump' in probe. But the Russian Witch Hunt goes on and on. Their was no Collusion and there was no Obstruction [sic]".

This memo totally vindicates “Trump” in probe. But the Russian Witch Hunt goes on and on. Their was no Collusion and there was no Obstruction (the word now used because, after one year of looking endlessly and finding NOTHING, collusion is dead). This is an American disgrace! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 3, 2018

The memo, the accuracy and balance of which is heavily disputed by both the FBI and opposition politicians, claims investigators presided over a "troubling breakdown of legal processes" and were biased in their investigation.

A key claim relies on the warrant obtained by the FBI to place a former Trump aide under surveillance which cited an infamous dossier of allegations compiled by former British spy Christopher Steele. The dossier was originally partly financed by Democrat presidential candidate Hillary Clinton's campaign.

Trump's political opponents warned that any move to use the memo as an excuse to fire members of the agencies carrying out the investigation would amount to obstruction of justice. A letter sent by senior Democrats to the President called the memo "partisan and misleading".

The memo has also faced criticisms by the FBI, which last week made an unusual public statement saying it had "grave concerns about material omissions of fact that fundamentally impact the memo’s accuracy".

Former FBI director James Comey, who was fired by Trump in May over the Russia investigation, asked "That’s it?" upon the memo's publication, branding it "Dishonest and misleading".

The FBI's campaign reportedly centres on contacts between Trump election campaign officials and people suspected of being Russian government agents. Last year one of Trump's aides pleaded guilty to charges of lying to the FBI, while his former campaign manager, Paul Manafort, has also been charged in relation to the probe, led by special counsel Robert Mueller.

