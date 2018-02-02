Kate Morgan

Many people dream of "hitting the jackpot" with their investments, yet few ever do. Some, however, get it right time and time again. One of them is Jim Mellon, a private investor with a net worth of £920m.

Starting from nothing to calling the next big trends

Jim began his investing career in the 1980s in a windowless studio apartment in Hong Kong. In the decades that followed, he repeatedly invested into emerging global trends, just at the right time:

• Investing in Russian companies in the early 1990s? A $2m investment turned into $17m in just six weeks.

• German property in the early 2000s? Jim started to buy at the bottom and has now built himself a portfolio of 3,000 apartments in Berlin and other choice locations. Prices are up 5-10 times in value compared to what he paid.

• New trends in battery technology? In 2016, Jim invested into Canadian lithium producer, Critical Elements. The share went up tenfold within two years.

• Cryptocurrencies? A company that Jim is a large shareholder of bought into Bitcoin early-on and recently cashed out $43m.

• Biotech? Portage has risen more than sevenfold since it first exhibited at Master Investor Show just three years ago.

When it comes to identifying "money fountains", as he calls them, Jim has a track record like few others. It is no wonder that he is widely known as "Britain's Buffett".

With investments in over 300 companies, Jim is a very busy man. Once a year, however, Jim shares his latest thinking at Master Investor Show, the UK's largest event for private investors.

At this year's show on 17 March in London, visitors will be given not just one, but two unparalleled opportunities to meet one of the UK's most successful private investors:

• A free-to-attend 30-minute panel discussion compared by Jim and joined by Charlotte Ransom, founder and CEO of Netwealth Investments, and Merryn Somerset Webb, editor in chief of MoneyWeek and market commentator. Expect Jim to quiz Charlotte and Merryn on what the future holds for private investors in wealth management.

An exclusive ticketed 30-minute session with Jim, full of his investment predictions and left-field ideas.

While Jim Mellon usually draws the biggest crowds, Master Investor Show attracts a host of other high-profile investors that provide visitors with exclusive yet easy-to-understand financial insights. Guest speakers will cover retirement planning, crowdfunding opportunities, and the investment funds with the best returns. With 50 presentations taking place over four stages, and even a finance stand-up routine from a celebrity UK comedian, visitors are spoilt for choice.

In between presentations, delegates can interact with 100 exhibitors from across multiple sectors, ranging from fintech, mining and life sciences to renewable energy and specific opportunities for female investors. A simply unique opportunity to network with the CEOs and founders of companies they can actually invest in, and meet successful entrepreneurs and investors.

With so much going on, it is not surprising

Get the big ideas right to multiply your investments.

