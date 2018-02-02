Laura Ivill

The new year has come and gone, and our gyms are still fuller than they’ve ever been. The UK fitness industry is in exceptional health. The UK market is worth £4.7bn a year and even more health clubs are opening in the capital in 2018, so we have more choice than ever before.

With so much to play for, gyms and health clubs need to compete with each other and inspire us to keep coming back. Tip-top facilities and good-looking interiors are key. If you look good you feel good, right?

Now, interiors are designed to accommodate specialist programmes, be it hardcore rowing with Metabolic London, boxing with BXR London or all-round strength and conditioning with CrossFit. But the demand for tranquil and mindful spaces is growing, too, such as the launch this month of Re:Mind meditation studio in Victoria.

This time last year, we highlighted Third Space Tower Bridge as a design haven, for interiors firm Sparcstudio’s sensual copper detailing, mood lighting and juniper wood-lined hot yoga studio. Not surprisingly the collection of four clubs won a GQ Grooming Award, and two more are due to open this year, a City branch near Fenchurch Street, and another in Islington. Here are the most stylish gyms to check out in 2018.

Ned’s Club Spa

The City’s award-winning interior design launch of 2017, The Ned’s labyrinthine world of faded opulence extends to the spa, beauty and grooming parlours, all by the Soho House design team. Services are open to non-members, too. Memberships cost £3,000 plus £1,000 joining fee.

thened.com

Frame

The two entrepreneurs behind Frame have hit a winning formula opening two new clubs this year already. Upbeat, fun and contemporary, Hudson Rock Design uses colour and graphics, handpainted by the Bread Collective, to put a spring in your step. Flexible and pay-as-you-go memberships are available. Venues in King’s Cross, Queen’s Park, Shoreditch, Victoria, Fitzrovia, and Hammersmith.

moveourframe.com

The Lanesborough Club & Spa

As sparkling as a glass of champagne, the launch of the Lanesborough Club & Spa last spring in Hyde Park, designed by 1508 London, raises the bar for elegance. It’s a haven of top-class treatments and coaching packaged in loveliness – blush pink, claret and plum furnishings, mother-of-pearl detailing, silk, leather, crystal, glass and mirrors. A dual membership with Bodyism Notting Hill Club is new for 2018. Membership £6,000; day passes £150.

oetkercollection.com

Grace Belgravia

Grace is partnering this year with Cliveden estate in Berkshire to give its all-female membership the ultimate town and country wellness lifestyle. A light-filled sanctuary to soothe the spirit and lift the soul, by ISM Design, Grace takes inspiration from the light reflections of the sea – duck-egg blue, eau de nile, aqua, sand and cream – along with the textures of steel, limed woods, voile and wallpapers by De Gournay. Fitness, spa, and medical services sit alongside an eclectic events programme. Various memberships available.

gracebelgravia.com

Bhuti

For anyone taking Veganuary forwards, Bhuti in Richmond has an organic, vegan, gluten-free café along with yoga, pilates and spa treatments. The look and feel is modern-rustic for urban hippies. Various memberships, including an unlimited two-week trial for £48.

bhuti.co