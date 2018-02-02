Alys Key

Oil companies Chevron and ExxonMobil both missed expectations with earnings reports this afternoon, though both said they had benefited from Donald Trump's tax reforms.

ExxonMobil, which is the largest US energy group, missed analyst forecasts with earnings per share of 88 cents for the quarter. The market had expected $1.04 a share.

Revenues were also below projections at $66.5bn, rather than $74.3bn.

Shares were down more than five per cent during early trading.

Read more: Oil prices at risk of falling from "unsustainable" $70 a barrel level

But annual profits were at their highest since the beginning of the oil price decline at $19.7bn.

Meanwhile Chevron's earnings per share were around 72 cents, below forecasts of £1.22.

Both companies said they had benefited from Donald Trump's sweeping tax changes, with Chevron noting a non-cash benefit of $2bn.

ExxonMobil's chairman and CEO Darren Woods said that the tax changes had encouraged the company to put more money into the US.

"We're planning to invest over $50 billion in the U.S. over the next five years to increase production of profitable volumes and enhance our integrated portfolio, which is supported by the improved business climate created by tax reform," he said.

Several US companies have announced windfalls from the tax change this year, which many including Starbucks and JP Morgan have handed out in the form of benefits to employees.