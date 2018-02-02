Here's how much Jeremy Corbyn earned last year

Helen Cahill

Jeremy Corbyn and John McDonnell have published their tax returns once again, saying the public won't trust them unless they are open about their tax affairs.

Corbyn's take-home pay, which includes his salary, his pay as leader and his pension, came to £136,762. He has no second job, and holds no stocks or shares, and doesn't have a trust fund. He paid £48,079 in tax.

Read more: No, empty luxury flats are not causing the UK's housing crisis

McDonnell received an income of £87,353 and paid £24,099 in tax. He received a small dividend from savings he has in a credit union he helped set up in his constituency, but owns no shares and also benefits from no trust find or property assets.

Corbyn said: “Tax avoidance and evasion deprive our public services of tens of billions of pounds every year and will only be tackled if we have the political will to do it.

“We cannot expect the public to trust us as party leaders, if we are not prepared to be open and honest about our own tax arrangements.”

The Labour party pointed out that Theresa May has not published a full tax return and Philip Hammond has never published any tax return.