Alys Key

Global cosmetics giant Estée Lauder has boosted its expectations for the full year after sales jumped in the second quarter.

The company, which owns makeup and skincare brands including Tom Ford Beauty, Mac and Bobbi Brown, is now eyeing more fast-growing brands for acquisition after two recent portfolio additions performed well.

The figures

Net sales were 17 per cent higher in the second quarter at $3.7bn (£2.6bn).

On a constant currency basis, sales grew 14 per cent. Earnings per share grew 23 per cent.

Now the company has raised its full-year guidance to constant currency growth of between 10 and 11 per cent, while earnings per share could grow by as much as 20 per cent.

Shares were up 2.5 per cent in pre-market trading.

Why it's interesting

In 2016, the company bolstered its portfolio with new acquisitions for the first time since it picked up Smashbox in 2010.

Millennial makeup brands Too Faced and Becca, both bought in 2016, accounted for two percentage points of the reported sales growth.

More consumers are now buying beauty products online, leading the group to report strong digital sales. But it also did well in travel retail.

Asia was the strongest area, but Italy and Benelux also showed double-digit growth.

Christmas shopping also lifted the quarter, with customisable gift options on the group's brand websites adding shine to already smooth holiday sales.

What Estée Lauder said

Chief executive and president Fabrizio Freda said: “Our strong results, combined with future benefits we expect from the passage of the new Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, further enhance our ability to strategically invest in faster-growing areas of prestige beauty to attract new consumers"

