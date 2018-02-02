Jasper Jolly

The Eurozone’s booming economy will not solve the issues faced by the currency bloc, according to one of the European Central Bank’s top bosses.

Benoit Coeure, a member of the ECB’s executive board, today warned that “The euro area needs reform”, because “many of the institutional failings that caused and perpetuated the crisis remain unresolved.”

Speaking at a conference on deepening Europe’s monetary union in Ljubljana, Coeure said countries’ “incentives to pursue sound policies remain too weak and stabilisation of shocks [is] too difficult”.

Another crisis like the sovereign debt fears which crippled the Eurozone economy after the financial crisis could “force the ECB to test the limits of its mandate,” Coure said, in a stark warning.

He said: “Depending on the nature of the next crisis, policy action might require taking short-term rates much deeper into negative territory. Or it might require purchases of assets that are riskier than public or corporate debt. Or it may draw us dangerously close to monetary financing of governments.”

In its efforts to fight the Eurozone crisis and pick the economy back up off the floor the ECB has already bought billions of euros’ worth of government and corporate debt under its quantitative easing programme. The ECB is currently still scheduled to buy €30bn (£26bn) per month until September, when it is expected to halt purchases in acknowledgement of higher inflation and growth.

However, interest rates still remain at rock-bottom levels, with a negative interest rate on overnight deposits from banks to the central bank. Meanwhile, the quantitative easing programme has also come dangerously near to running out of bonds to buy to continue the stimulus.

That has raised fears that in the event of the next recession, or the next crisis, the ECB and other central banks will have little room for manoeuvre to stimulate the economy, increasing the damage done.

Europe must bolster its “lines of defence” before that happens, including pushing for frictionless services trade, capital markets union, and the creation of a European deposit insurance scheme and a “fiscal instrument” for the Eurozone.

