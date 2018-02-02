Catherine Neilan

Michel Barnier is coming to London next week, ahead of another formal round of Brexit talks during which the end state is expected to be discussed.

Barnier will arrive on Monday, according to Brexit secretary David Davis, who described it as an "important next step in our work to build new partnership between UK & EU".

The next set of Brussels-based discussions will take place between 6 and 9 February, and negotiations are expected to include ongoing withdrawal issues, including the Irish border, transition and an "update on the future relationship" from the UK side.

Although informal discussions have been taking place since sufficient progress was declared in the middle of December this is the first time formal negotiations will take place.

Yesterday Davis said he had been visiting as many member states as possible to try and ensure each of the EU27 countries is on board with the UK's vision for such a time as when trade will be discussed.

It is hoped that transition can be agreed at the March European Council, meaning trade talks are rapidly looming.

However, so far the UK government has avoided committing to a particular stance.

Earlier today, City A.M. revealed that disgruntled Tory MPs were being placated with a promise that the government would make clear its proposals in the coming weeks.