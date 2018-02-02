Alys Key

Coach and bus operator Rotala has made another acquisition, marking the latest move in its buying spree.

The company has bought the entire bus business of CEN Group, otherwise known as Central Buses, for £1.95m. This includes a 31-strong fleet of vehicles.

It is the latest in a string of acquisitions funded by Rotala's debt facilities. Since placing additional shares on the market to raise extra money for acquisitions last year, it has bought regional bus businesses including Heathrow's Hotel Hoppa bus business.

Read more: TfL sounds alarm over public transport crowding from Heathrow expansion

The latest deal estimates that Central's business has annual revenues of £2.8m and a fleet worth £1.5m. The acquisition is expected generate around £450,000 in goodwill.

Rotala also provided an update on trading today, saying that its strategy of acquisitive growth has strengthened the business in the areas concerned.

"Following the four acquisitions which have been made since July 2017, the group's turnover in 2018 is expected to grow considerably," the company said this morning.

"In the view of the directors the Bus Services Act 2017 will continue to create uncertainty and drive change in the bus industry. Accordingly the board remains focused on identifying suitable acquisitions which will enhance and expand the services of the group. At the same time the group possesses ample financial facilities to undertake further acquisitions."

Read more: Economic lessons from TfL’s hated bus announcement experiment