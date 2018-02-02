Carillion fallout: Government announces 377 job losses

Helen Cahill

The government has announced 377 staff have been made redundant as a result of Carillion's collapse.

However, the Official Receiver, the official tasked with liquidating Carillion, said this morning that it could safeguard the jobs of 919 employees, who will be transferred to new contractors. Most of the employees saved are those working on infrastructure, government and construction projects.

A spokesperson for the Official Receiver said: "I recognise this will be a worrying time for all those affected, their families and local communities. I would like to thank all staff for their professionalism throughout the liquidation."

The liquidator said it hopes to continue transferring workers to new employments, but the employees made redundant will be able to get advice and information from the Jobcentre's rapid response centre.

MPs have turned the heat on the City's big four accountants this week, highlighting the lack of competition in the sector - and suggesting it had a role in Carillion's demise.

The Financial Reporting Council is investigating KPMG's audit of Carillion; the firm was Carillion's auditor for 19 years. In a select committee evidence session this week, Labour MP Frank Field, chair of the Work and Pensions select committee, said the big four had formed an "oligarchy".

Speaking to FRC's chief executive Stephen Hadrill, Field said: “Two of the last three finance directors at Carillion came from KPMG. KPMG for the last 19 years has conducted the audit [of Carillion]. Did that not sound a warning to you?”

“Given the oligarchy that now exists among the accountancy firms, shouldn't we be considering a recommendation to the government to break them up?”