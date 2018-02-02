Alibaba had $31bn knocked off its market cap overnight

Helen Cahill

Alibaba Group had $31bn knocked off its market cap overnight after it announced a drop in its margins.

The figures

Alibaba's revenues jumped 56 per cent year-on-year to $12.8bn (£9bn) in the final quarter of 2017. The e-commerce giant raised its growth forecast for the year ending March to between 55 per cent and 56 per cent.

However, operating margin fell to 31 per cent, down from 39 per cent in the same quarter in the prior year.

The group's shares slumped six per cent on the news, its sharpest drop since June 2016.

Why it's interesting

Alibaba's margins have been squeezed by its investments in physical assets and digital media.

The group announced recently it will take a 33 percent stake in payment affiliate Ant Financial, seen as a step towards an expected initial public offering (IPO) by Ant, which was valued at $60bn in 2016. Ant operates Alipay, a popular online payment system. The stake will be an important investment for Alibaba as it seeks to fend off rivals in the e-commerce business.

What Alibaba said

Daniel Zhang, chief executive of Alibaba Group, said: "Alibaba had another greater quarter driven by the continued strength of the Chinese consumer and the wide and innovative range of services we provide for merchants and consumers."