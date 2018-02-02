Alys Key

Cineworld shareholders have voted in favour of a multibillion merger with an American counterpart, giving the green light for the creation of the world's biggest cinema company.

Some 87 per cent of votes cast supported the proposal to buy US company Regal Entertainment for $3.6bn (£2.5bn), despite influential shareholder group ISS advising investors to oppose the deal.

Shares in the company were up less than one per cent over lunchtime.

Chairman Anthony Bloom said that there was "very strong support" from shareholders for the acquisition, though over 10 per cent chose to vote against it.

Some investors and advisory groups have criticised the massive £1.7bn rights issue to fund the purchase.

Jupiter Asset Management's Alastair Gunn previously said: "This deal will completely change the balance sheet, and will fall on existing shareholders.”

But shareholder group PIRC supported the deal, and City analysts have said it could represent long-term value for shareholders.