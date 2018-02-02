Alys Key

European budget airline Wizz Air has poured more money into its London operations as it ramps up operations from the capital.

Today it announced te addition of an Airbus 321 to its London Luton fleet, bringing the total investment in the site to $860m (£603m). This also means the creation of 42 new local jobs at the airport.

The extra aircraft will increase Wizz's yearly capacity from the airport to 7.4m seats, up 23 per cent on last year.

And with more Londoners choosing to hop on the budget operator to take them to a city break, Wizz is also increasing the frequency of some flights.

From April there will be seven flights a week to Kiev, up from five, and 26 to Bucharest where there are currently 21.

Chief corporate officer Owain Jones said: “Wizz Air’s operations at London Luton continue to go from strength to strength. As the second largest operator at London Luton, Wizz’s continued investment at London Luton underlines our commitment to the UK market, offering our customers the opportunity to travel on one of the youngest and most efficient aircraft fleets in Europe to an ever-growing number of unique destinations in Europe."

Ryanair sets a steady course

Meanwhile Ryanair reported steady growth in passenger numbers during January this morning.

The number of travellers rose by six per cent to 9.3m, while the load factor was up one per cent to 91 per cent.

Rolling annual traffic to January grew nine per cent to 129m customers.

The growth was pushed by the airline offering lower fares.

Shares in the company were down slightly in morning trading.