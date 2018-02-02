Emma Haslett

Shares in online estate agent Purplebricks fell again this morning, after a scathing note by an analyst accused it of selling just half of the homes it puts on sale.

Shares slid four per cent to 435p in early trading, following a seven per cent drop yesterday, after Jefferies published research indicating the company had sold just 51.6 per cent of the homes it listed in November last year within 10 months.

The figure was a "similar success rate to the overall market, but below the company's claim of 88 per cent", said Jefferies analyst (and City A.M. analyst of the year) Anthony Codling.

"These odds are finely balanced, but with around £1,000 at stake it is a close call for homeowners who will pay the fixed fees whether or not they sell their home," the note added.

This morning Purplebricks responded to the note, saying it knew of no reason for its share price fall other than Codling's note.

"Purplebricks contests the findings of the Jefferies research report," it added.

"Jefferies estimated Purplebricks’ completion rate is based on a single month’s data and does not include properties that have completed but have yet to be uploaded to the Land Registry, which can take several months.

"Equally the research does not take into account properties which have exchanged, have reached sold subject to contract, or are on marketing breaks.

"Purplebricks reiterates its most recently published sales conversion rate from instruction to sale agreed of 78 per cent, which it believes more accurately reflects its sales performance, although this figure itself does not include those properties in the sales pipeline at the end of the period which will in due course sell."

