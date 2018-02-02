Kate Andrews

What is the “Never Trump” lobby supposed to do in the wake of the ongoing American resurgence?

It’s a question I’ve been asking myself more and more lately, as the President continues to deliver on his promises to boost the economy and roll back needless regulation.

I know I’m not the only one questioning this. The latest Monmouth University poll has Donald Trump’s approval rating up to 42 per cent. Falling short of President Obama’s Gallop rating of 50 per cent one year into his presidency, this is still a substantial swing in the positive direction for Trump, who was polling at 32 per cent last month.

Meanwhile, his State of the Union address this week appears to have blown viewers out of the water. Not only did 97 per cent of his party approve of the speech, but a staggering 72 per cent of independents did as well (and a surprising 43 per cent of Democrats, whose kind words for the President have been few and far between over the past year).

It’s not hard to understand the appeal of Tuesday night’s address – Trump was optimistic, he stuck to his script, and most importantly, he had some fantastic news to deliver.

The US economy is in increasingly good health, having grown 2.3 per cent last year (up from Obama’s last year in office, when it grew 1.5 per cent). From Apple to Walmart, major companies are issuing raises and bonuses to millions of employees as a direct result of the Republicans’ tax overhaul.

Americans love a success story, and Trump can currently boast of many, as the tax cuts are already having a big impact on the livelihoods of US workers.

But the success stories do not make amends for other bad behaviour. While America has been prospering economically, crucial aspects of our culture – particularly our political culture – have been compromised by the President. It often feels like our grasp on integrity, dignity, communication, and trust is hanging on by a thread.

Last week, the President finally delivered an apology for his decision to retweet three Britain First videos, all xenophobic in nature.

While some have claimed that his apology didn’t go far enough, I’m more focused on the apologies we haven’t heard at all – to the Khan family (attacked by Trump after speaking about the death of their son in active duty), judge Gonzalo Curiel (accused of bias for his Mexican heritage), journalists Megyn Kelly (dismissed with misogynistic slurs) and Serge Kovaleski (mocked for his disability), to name just a few.

Yes, the President has pushed through some good and meaningful legislation. But he has simultaneously been using his position to bully people much less powerful than himself.

Trump’s unwillingness to apologise for previous comments made about minority groups and women make him an impossible character to endorse.

Those who cry bloody murder at his every move and turn do not do so credibly. Those who claim that his tax cuts only benefit the rich look increasingly ridiculous.

But, equally, those who would gloss over all of the President’s shortcomings in light of some good legislation may wind up dishing out endorsements they will regret down the road.

I, for one, will keep assessing the President on an issue-by-issue basis. American politics must be consumed la carte these days; and I fear it’s likely to be a long while before we can all sit down together again for a full meal.

