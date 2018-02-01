Ross McLean

Wantaway Leicester winger Riyad Mahrez once again missed training yesterday as the fallout from his failed deadline day move to runaway Premier League leaders Manchester City continues.

Mahrez was the subject of multiple offers from City on Wednesday, the last understood to be a player-plus-cash offer worth an estimated £65m, but the Foxes held firm, demanding closer to £100m.

The 26-year-old submitted a transfer request in the run up to deadline day, while it is believed he has told the club that he is not in a strong enough emotional state to focus on football.

Mahrez, who has two-and-a-half years left on his contract, did not feature for Leicester in their 2-1 defeat to Everton at Goodison Park on Wednesday and is unlikely to play against Swansea this weekend.

He also faces a fine of two weeks’ wages, thought to equate to £200,000, after missing training for a third day.