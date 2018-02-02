Alphabet delivers mixed quarter as bottom line fails to impress

Oliver Gill

Google-owner Alphabet disappointed investors this evening after posting below par fourth-quarter earnings.

Alphabet stock dipped 2.5 per cent in after-hours trading leaving the firm worth around $795bn.

Earnings per share of $9.70 missed consensus expectations of $9.98. Fourth quarter revenue of $32.3bn – up 24 per cent on the same period last year – beat market projections of $31.86bn, however.

Finance chief Ruth Porat said Alphabet was “driving great growth”, preferring to highlight full-year operating income growth of 10 per cent.

“[This] continues to underscore our core strength, and on top of this, we continue to make substantial investments for the long-term in exciting new businesses,” she said.

Read more: Google has signed a partnership with this Chinese tech giant

The firm’s advertising metrics outstripped Wall Street expectations – aggregate paid clicks rose 43 per cent year-on-year, compared with projections of 42.1 per cent. But traffic acquisition costs – money handed over to phone manufacturers such as Apple – continued to rise.

At $6.45bn the costs represent 24 per cent of Google’s advertising revenues.

Forrester analyst Collin Colburn said Google appeared to be struggling to compete with Amazon on retail searches and instead was on tie-ups with retailers like Walmart.

Read more: Alphabet's invested in a UK biotech startup that's developing a flu vaccine