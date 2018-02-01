Ross McLean

When asked to recall the scene in the dressing room after Fulham’s hopes of a Premier League return were dashed by Reading in last season’s play-off semi-final second leg, Tim Ream ends his answer unequivocally.

“Nothing needed to be said,” the American defender tells City A.M. “We all knew just by looking at each other what our end goal was and where we wanted to be. There is no doubt we can get there.”

Evidence suggests that Ream is on the money. Fulham are the Championship’s form side and in the midst of a scintillating run which has seen the Cottagers win six and draw one of their last seven matches.

Following a home draw with Derby on 18 November, Slavisa Jokanovic’s outfit were 17th with a stack of teams between them and the upper echelons, but their rise since has been stark.

“Losing in the play-offs like we did was not as much deflating as it was motivating,” says Ream, whose side sit sixth, in the play-off places and just six points adrift of an automatic promotion slot.

“We came into the season with very high expectations of ourselves and we all put a lot more pressure on ourselves than maybe we did last year.

“For whatever reason, it wasn’t clicking. But it’s all turned around now. In every game, all over the pitch, things are just clicking. We haven’t done anything differently, done anything special or changed anything. We have just plugged away and it’s turned around for us.”

Fulham’s bid for a first taste of top-flight football since 2014 was boosted this week by the loan signing of Newcastle and Serbia striker Aleksandar Mitrovic and the capture of Middlesbrough full-back Cyrus Christie.

The retention of skipper Tom Cairney despite a bid in the region of £15m from West Ham was another statement of intent which Ream is only too happy to reiterate.

“Promotion is the end game. You want to get there and stay there. Getting there is hard, staying there is even harder,” he says.

“If you asked anyone in a Fulham shirt they would tell you the same thing. That’s where we want to be, that’s where all the players wan to be. It’s in our hands and down to us to get there.”

In many ways Fulham’s campaign mirrors Ream’s stint at the club. The 30-year-old uses words such as “rocky” and “iffy” to reference the start to his Craven Cottage career, having joined from Bolton in 2015.

But his fortunes and performances improved and he is now a fixture at the heart of the Fulham defence as well as a notable favourite among supporters.

“It sounds such a cliche but it’s a comfort thing; we’re not robots,” adds Ream. “It’s hard when you move teams and don’t know anyone; it’s a big adjustment.

“If you’re not settled off the pitch and things aren’t going well on it, it’s a recipe for disaster. I have to give a lot of credit to the staff, who have really got the best out of everyone, including myself. Right now, I’m as comfortable, settled and happy as I have been and I think that’s showing.”

The St Louis-born centre-half is one of only a handful of players in the Fulham squad to have tasted life in the Premier League, having signed for Owen Coyle’s Bolton from New York Red Bulls in 2012.

Ream’s top-flight debut was a baptism of fire as he was thrust into action against Chelsea battleaxe Didier Drogba and Bolton slumped to a 3-0 reverse at Stamford Bridge.

He describes the Premier League as a “different animal” compared to the second tier, but his experience affords him an insight into what is required to succeed at the highest level.

Precocious 17-year-old Ryan Sessegnon – Fulham’s top scorer this term with 11 goals – has been strongly linked with a move to the Premier League elite, with Manchester United oft-mooted suitors.

“He can be as good as he wants to be,” adds Ream. “The things I have seen from him in a season and a half have been nothing short of incredible.

“He may not take a game over and completely control it but he is always in the right spots on both sides of the ball and that’s hard to teach young kids these days. They want to go forward and do everything going one way but he has no problem doing the dirty bits.

“He is only going to get better and there is no doubt he is going to be at a top club whether in England or somewhere else.”

Had circumstances been different, Ream would have a World Cup at the season’s end to contest but a shock defeat to Trinidad and Tobago in their final qualifier shattered the United States’ hopes.

“It was probably my one shot to play at a World Cup and it’s come and gone,” says Ream. “I’d like to have one eye on a World Cup but it is nice to have both eyes, wide open and fully focused on promotion.”

A cause derived from anguish, drive, focus and a smattering of star quality – that sombre Madejski Stadium changing room could be a very distant memory come May.

Tickets for Fulham v Nottingham Forest at Craven Cottage this Saturday (3pm kick-off) are on general sale priced from £25 adults and from £15 juniors (under 18s).

To purchase tickets, call the Fulham FC Ticket Office on: 0203 871 0810 or visit: www.fulhamfc.com/tickets