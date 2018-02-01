FCA names Nausicaa Delfas as head of international to lead Brexit response

Courtney Goldsmith

Nausicaa Delfas has been named the financial watchdog's new executive director of international, where she will head up the regulator's response to Brexit.

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) said Delfas will provide technical support to the government and work closely with the European Union, international regulators and the financial services industry.

Delfas, who has worked as the FCA's acting chief operating officer since 2016, will also lead the FCA's international engagement strategy. The beefed up new role will now include a seat on the FCA's executive committee, and Delfas will report to the chief executive, Andrew Bailey.

Bailey said the role of head of international reinforces the FCA's focus on the global regulatory agenda and importance of international cooperation.

"It is also critical for our work throughout the process of EU withdrawal," Bailey said.

Delfas said she looked forward to leading the FCA's international strategy.

She said:

The work which we do internationally is vital to the delivery of our objectives, and it has become increasingly important given the UK’s withdrawal from the EU.

Georgia Philippou has returned to the role of chief operating officer following a period of extended leave.

Read more: FCA to publish critical GRG report after RBS bosses waive objections