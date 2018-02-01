Melissa York

New developments on the market this week

Arlington Lofts, Camden

From £699,950

An old electrical substation from the 1930s is now an expertly restored collection of warehouse-style flats. One to three bedroom apartments, including some duplexes, are on sale on Arlington Road near Camden Underground station. All 16 homes are due to be completed in the summer, but a show flat is available to view at a launch event at 10am tomorrow (Saturday 3 February).

Call Marsh & Parsons on 020 3918 4856 or visit marshandparsons.co.uk

Elm Park Gardens, Brixton

From £799,000

A vibrant family home has been unveiled in south London by Hambridge Homes. The small scheme comprises just six townhouses, with four bedrooms, private rear gardens, a basement level and a one year membership with car sharing company Zipcar. The new show home spans three storeys, 1,379sqft of space and is kitted out in contemporary style with family living in mind. Situated in between Herne Hill and Brixton in Zone Two, finishes include parquet flooring, thermostatic showers and porcelain tiling.

Call 020 7738 6839 or visit elmparkgardens.info

250 City Road, Shoreditch

From £1.01m

The final release of homes have gone on sale on the rapidly redeveloping City Road. Situated within easy walking distance of the City and the starts ups of Shoreditch, there will be 933 apartments built across a 42 storey tower and a 36 storey one, along with a four star Nhow hotel, offices and shops. Designed by Foster + Partners, the firm behind City Hall and The Gherkin, the final batch of one bedroom apartments all come with furniture packs so you’re dinner party ready when you move in.

Call 0203 040 6250 or visit 250cityroad.co.uk

Prime Place, Kensal Green

From £525,000

A two bedroom show apartment was launched yesterday to sell 56 new homes in north London. The new one and two bedroom apartments sit in a prime spot on Chamberlayne Road, known for its bars, restaurants and shopping, and sits around a multi-million pound gym, pool and spa complex. Residents can expect a balcony or terrace and there’s also a communal rooftop garden from which to admire the view. The new homes will start to be completed in April and with all homes finished in June.

Call 020 8168 0032 or visit be.co.uk

Belvedere Row, White City

From £650,000

White City in west London is expanding quickly. Soon to be home to an Imperial College campus, as well as BBC Worldwide, Soho House and a new Westfield London extension, there will also be 1,477 new homes to buy. Developer St James has just released 228 studio, one, two and three bedroom apartments on to the market at Belvedere Row. Set next to a five acre public park, three ranges of finishes are available to suit differing tastes and there will be in-house entertainment, such as a cinema and karaoke room.

Call 020 3002 9462 or visit whitecityliving.co.uk