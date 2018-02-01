Bill Esdaile

MUSSELBURGH stages its biggest two-day meeting of the year this weekend with the Scottish County Hurdle (2.05pm) one of the highlights on the opening day.

The ground will be much better than everywhere else in the country and that should suit Jim Goldie’s SIR CHAUVELIN.

He’s been a useful performer on the Flat and his rating of 98 should mean he’s well handicapped off just 133 over hurdles in this line-up.

Last time he beat 2014 Champion Bumper winner Silver Concorde impressively over course and distance which should see him cherry-ripe for tomorrow’s race.

He has been raised 8lbs for that win which looks more than fair considering the way he quickened away.

His main danger looks to be the Paul Nicholls-trained Amour De Nuit who has run consistently all season.

The handicapper may just have his measure, though, and he has to give Sir Chauvelin 5lbs which won’t be easy.

Goldie’s inmate has a great record at the Scottish track having only finished outside of the top-two twice in six starts.

He is fancied to keep the winning run going at 3/1 with Ladbrokes.

Later on the card, in the marathon 4m1f Edinburgh National (3.15pm), the one I like the look of is last year’s winner DANCING SHADOW.

Victor Dartnall’s nine-year-old runs off just a 4lb higher mark than 12 months ago having been rather inconsistent since.

His win at Exeter on his seasonal reappearance suggests he is still improving and he showed last year that this trip poses no problems.

All ground seems to come alike to him and he looks good each-way value at 9/1 with Ladbrokes.

Sue Smith’s Delusionofgrandeur will be feared most if he takes his chance following a cracking effort at Wetherby last time.

POINTERS SATURDAY

Sir Chauvelin 2.05pm Musselburgh

Dancing Shadow e/w 3.15pm Musselburgh