Betting: Expect goals at Anfield as top four race hots up

With the direction of the title all but decided, there’s only one race in town – the scrap for the top four.

Fortunately for those left cold by Manchester City’s dominance on their way to the Premier League trophy, that fight for the Champions League spots is a real humdinger.

Just five spots separate Manchester United in second and Tottenham in fifth, with Liverpool and Chelsea level on points in between, and with 13 games left, the margin for error is miniscule.

After Spurs dispatched United 2-0 on Wednesday at Wembley, they now face a trip to Anfield on Sunday to take on Liverpool, with both knowing the match could prove crucial come the season’s end.

Mauricio Pochettino’s side were dominant throughout that midweek win, netting after just 11 seconds through Christian Eriksen, and were unlucky not to add more to the scoreline.

Eriksen in particular was superb, and his link up play with Heung-Min Son, Dele Alli and Harry Kane caused problems for United all evening.

However, victories against the big boys at home hasn’t been Pochettino’s problem – but getting results against them away has been.

Since his arrival in 2014, the Argentine boss has only overseen one victory against the rest of the top six on the road, losing 11 of his 18 matches.

How Spurs fare in this visit, and the trip to Stamford Bridge in April, could decide their top four fate.

After the wobble of losing back-to-back to Swansea and West Brom, Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp would have been relieved that his side coasted to a routine 3-0 victory at Huddersfield on Tuesday.

The Reds still have it in them to go from the sublime to the ridiculous, but a first clean sheet in a month will have settled new number one Loris Karius’ nerves.

The jury is still out on the German keeper, however, and he’ll certainly be tested once more on Sunday.

Attack may be the best form of defence for both these sides, and in Kane and Mohamed Salah, we’ll see the league’s top two scorers face off.

It’s tough to pick a winner here, so instead, I’ll suggest backing over 3.5 goals at 6/4 with Grosvenorsport.com.

Pointers

Over 3.5 goals - 6/4 (Grosvenorsport.com)