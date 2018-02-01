Betting: Petr Cech's search for 200 to come unstuck against Toffees

Ben Cleminson

As Arsenal fans reflect on their January as the transfer window slammed shut, plenty could be forgiven for not knowing whether to laugh or cry.

Attacking talents Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Henrikh Mkhitaryan were brought in, but Alexis Sanchez departed, and holes in the squad at centre back and centre midfield were left unfilled.

A two-legged victory over Chelsea put them into the Carabao Cup final, but defeats to Nottingham Forest, Bournemouth and Swansea saw them knocked out of the FA Cup and lag well behind in the race for the top four.

Just another month in the recent chaotic history of Arsenal FC.

The Gunners welcome Everton on Saturday, with a familiar face returning to the Emirates.

After 12 years at the club, Theo Walcott was as much a part of the furniture as the Herbert Chapman bust or Arsene Wenger’s coat, but things had gone stale.

Walcott made just six Premier League appearances this season, and hadn’t started since last April, but has certainly hit the ground running at Goodison.

He has two goals and an assist in his first two Toffees matches – 11 percent of all Everton’s league goals this season.

In truth, Arsenal should win this one comfortably.

Their home form is excellent, winning nine of their 12 games, and given Everton have only won once away all year, it should be relatively straightforward.

However, the Gunners haven’t kept a clean sheet in their last seven in the league, and Petr Cech’s wait for his 200th in the Premier League could continue here behind a defence that looked abject in Tuesday’s 3-1 defeat to Swansea.

Pointers

