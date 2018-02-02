Emma Haslett

Advertised salaries for jobs have hit their highest in more than a year and a half, new figures have shown - suggesting UK wage growth could be about to become less sluggish.

Research by jobsite Adzuna suggested the average advertised salary rose 1.9 per cent to £32,940 in the year to December, its highest since May 2016. Salaries in the capital rose even more - climbing 3.4 per cent during the period.

However, the number of jobs advertised actually declined: 1.1m vacancies were advertised during the period, the research found, down 8.5 per cent over six months.

Workers in the public sector were particularly badly hit: advertised salaries fell 7.3 per cent to £26,233 during the year.

“In recent months we’ve seen vacancies soar while salaries stumble, but we’re starting to see a reversal of this trend," said Doug Monro, co-founder of Adzuna.

"We’ve witnessed a few false starts with salary improvements, but they are finally showing a solid growth trajectory that is worth paying attention to.

"Unfortunately those already in employment aren’t seeing the same improvements as we’ve seen in advertised roles, but this is usually just a matter of time. With average UK advertised salaries reaching their highest level since May 2016, those already in employment will be sorely tempted to move on if pay improvements don’t filter down to them quickly enough.”

