Today's City Moves cover M&A, business banking and the finance industry body. Take a look at these movers and shakers:

Cooley

Cooley is strengthening its award-winning UK office with the hire of M&A partner Michal Berkner. She arrives from Skadden, where she had been practising for more than 20 years. Dual-qualified in the US and England and Wales, Berkner is a leader in cross-border deals, both public and private. Berkner’s practice strength resides in its variety. She represents large corporations, private equity houses, investment banks and high-net-worth individuals in all manner of transactions. In 2017, she was included in the Financial Times’ HERoes list as one of the top 50 female champions of women in business in the UK and Ireland. As one of London’s trailblazing female corporate partners, Berkner founded the Skadden Women Attorneys Network in 2008, which organizes regular educational and networking events with senior women executives and counsel throughout Europe.

Wyelands Bank

Wyelands Bank, set up to help small and medium-sized businesses, has appointed Neil Sawbridge as chief financial officer and Sarah Burkill as a director supporting origination, strategic and product development. Neil will focus on ensuring services are scalable while increasing the bank’s asset base to help customers trade, grow and create jobs. Sarah will focus on the development of new products and channels to market that complement the bank’s future strategy to help provide industrial, trading and manufacturing businesses with greater access to working capital. Neil is an experienced CFO with more than 30 years in finance, tax and business development. He has previously held roles with AT&T Capital, Newcourt Credit Group, Dell Financial Services and the CIT Group. Sarah has more than 10 years’ experience in delivering working capital solutions. She joins from RBS/Natwest Transaction Services where she was the solution delivery director for global trade and supply chain finance.

UK Finance

UK Finance, the trade organisation representing around 300 firms in the finance and banking industry operating in the UK, has appointed Santander’s Miguel Sard as the new chair of its Mortgages Product and Service Board. Miguel replaces Peter Hill, CEO of Leeds Building Society, who led the Council of Mortgage Lenders for two years including during its merger with five other trade associations to form UK Finance. Miguel is the managing director of mortgages at Santander, where he is responsible for Santander’s entire UK mortgage proposition. He was previously managing director of Santander for intermediaries and chief executive officer of Santander Insurance Services in the UK.

