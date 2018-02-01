Glencore expects copper and cobalt output to shine in 2018

Courtney Goldsmith

Glencore expects copper output to rise to nearly 1.5m tonnes in 2018 as it ramps up production at a mine in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

The FTSE 100 firm's Katanga mine is expected to produce about 150,000 additional tonnes of copper as well as 11,600 tonnes of cobalt, a by-product of copper, this year, Glencore said in a production update for the 12 months to the end of December.

In 2017, copper production slipped eight per cent to 1.3m tonnes due to mines entering end of life production declines and other temporary effects, though production in the fourth quarter was up about 20 per cent from the prior quarter.

Production of cobalt fell three per cent to 27,400 tonnes amid a sharp rise in demand for minerals used in batteries, while zinc output was in line with the previous year at about 1m tonnes.

Today's update follows a series of "generally disappointing" operating results, Tyler Broda, an analyst at RBC Capital Markets, said.

"Copper was the standout with both Mt Isa and Mutanda recovering and Antapaccay entered a new phase of higher grade ore," he said.

Broda also pointed to a report yesterday that the DRC could soon revise its mining legislation to increase royalties, add a new tax on so-called super profits (profits made when commodity prices rise 25 per cent above levels included in a project’s bankable feasibility study) and an end to a 10-year tax stability agreement. Analysts at SP Angel said the law is expected to be passed by the end of next week.

"We would expect the DRC-exposed companies to defend their rights but there could be an impact on sentiment. Glencore is just completing its Katanga expansion which makes this a challenging time for a tax change," Broda said, though he added that Glencore's position is still strong ahead of its full-year results.



The miner has also previously said it is the "best placed" large resources firm to tackle the coming rise in demand for electric vehicles due to its exposure to copper, cobalt and nickel.

