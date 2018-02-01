Jasper Jolly

British wealth rose to a record £12.8 trillion in June 2016 as another 800,000 households became millionaires, according to a snapshot of the UK’s assets published today.

Nominal wealth (not adjusting for low inflation during the period) jumped by 15 per cent compared with the previous two years, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS). Median household total net wealth was £259,400.

Some 3.6m households – 14 per cent of the population – have assets of more than £1m, up from 2.7m in 2014. The number of households with less than £20,000, meanwhile, was also 3.6m.

Wealth boom driven by pensions and property

Jul 12 to Jun 14 Jul 14 to Jun 16 Change % Property Wealth (net) 3,908 4,570 17 Financial Wealth (net) 1,607 1,636 2 Physical Wealth 1,153 1,248 8 Private Pension Wealth 4,446 5,324 20 Total Wealth (including Private Pension Wealth) 11,114 12,778 15 Total Wealth (excluding Private Pension Wealth) 6,668 7,454 12

The valuable data give an insight into the wealth, as opposed to income, of the UK based on a giant survey covering 20,000 households during the period between July 2014 and June 2016.

Wealth inequality fell marginally during the period according to the Gini coefficient, a widely used measure of how wealth is spread. The UK’s Gini coefficient fell from 0.63 to 0.62, edging closer towards the zero mark which indicates perfect equality.

However, the wealth held by the top 10 per cent of households was around five times greater than the wealth of the bottom half of all households combined, the ONS said. A person needs to have wealth of over £1.2m to make the top 10 per cent, while the top one per cent hold assets worth more than £3.2m.

Millionaires match the people with less than £20,000

The fastest increase in wealth came from private pensions, which gained in value by a fifth to reach £5.3 trillion. Pension assets were boosted by auto-enrollment, which increased the number of people saving to a private pot from 44 per cent to 49 per cent over the two-year period.

This trend actually helped to lessen pension inequality, but property prices were a significant factor preventing overall equality from progressing further. The UK’s property wealth rose by 17 per cent during the two-year period to hit £4.6 trillion, making it the second-largest repository of wealth in the UK.

London owners were unsurprisingly the biggest winners in the property boom, with median net property wealth rising by £351,000, a massive 33 per cent increase.

Accurate wealth figures are particularly tricky to compile because of the difficulty of collecting a representative sample.

