Thursday 1 February 2018 2:55pm

Former BHS boss Dominic Chappell chased by regulator for £10m

 
Helen Cahill
Former BHS Owner Dominic Chappell Appears In Court
BHS fell into administration in April 2016 (Source: Getty)

The Pensions Regulator has served a notice on Dominic Chappell, the man who bought BHS for £1, saying that it is pursuing him for £10m.

The pensions watchdog served the determination notice last month, Sky News reported. Chappell has been given 28 days to seek a review of the judgement from the regulator's Upper Tribunal.

If Chappell does not challenge the notice, the Pensions Regulator will send him a contribution notice demanding he pay the £10m sum.

A spokesperson for the Pensions Regulator said: "Our separate anti-avoidance action against Dominic Chappell continues and TPR's Determinations Panel has made its determination. We will publish the outcome as soon as it is appropriate to do so."

The news comes after Chappell was found guilty of failing to provide the regulator with the information it demanded in connection with BHS' demise.

The creditors of BHS, which fell into administration in April 2016, are set to receive a £36m interim payout, according to a report from BHS' liquidators FRP Advisory.

