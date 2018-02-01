More pain for the high street as Morrisons cuts 1,500 jobs

Helen Cahill

Morrisons has become the latest retailer to axe hundreds of jobs, saying today that it was cutting 1,500 roles.

The supermarket is reducing the number of managers across the business and is instead creating more junior roles.

Read more: Morrisons shares rise as it delivers bumper Christmas sales boost

Gary Mills, Morrisons' retail director, said: “Our aim is to serve customers better with more front-line colleagues in stores improving product availability and helping customers at the checkouts.

"Very regrettably, there will be a period of uncertainty for some managers affected by these proposals and we’ll be supporting them through this important process. Our commitment is to redeploy as many affected colleagues as possible.”

Several major retailers have resorted to cutting jobs as costs rise for the industry. Sainsbury's has also decided to shake-up its management structure; thousands of jobs at the retailer are at risk after it removed management roles in supermarkets and convenience stores.

This week Marks and Spencer (M&S) said it was closing up to 14 stores, affecting more than 460 jobs. M&S has been reducing the amount of store space dedicated to clothing and home products due to flagging sales in the division.

Read more: Is your local M&S closing? Full list of the store closures just announced