China tech giant Alibaba has revealed that it is taking a stake in Ant Financial, but investors are not best pleased.

Shares in the New York listed firm were down more than three per cent in pre-market trading after the plan to take a 33 per cent equity stake was announced.

Ant Financial started life as AliPay and was spun out of Alibaba in 2011. The two currently have a profit share agreement.

“This transaction is a significant step for Alibaba to enhance our long-term strategic relationship with Ant Financial as we continue to pursue our mission to make it easy to do business anywhere," said Alibaba chief executive Daniel Zhang.

"Importantly, an equity stake in Ant Financial enables Alibaba and our shareholders to participate in the future growth of the financial technology sector, as well as the benefits of user growth and improved customer experience.”

Ant Financial is expected to IPO, though a time frame has not been set. It last month had its takeover of MoneyGram scuppered by US regulators.

Meanwhile, Alibaba reported a 56 per cent jump in revenue to $12.8bn for the third quarter to the end of December slightly ahead of forecasts. But income of $3.6bn, a rise of 36 per cent on the same time last year