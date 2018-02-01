Catherine Neilan

David Davis has insisted the government is doing everything it can to ensure a deal is struck that will safeguard financial services, following reports that Brussels had nixed the sole proposal for a future relationship.

The Brexit secretary told MPs he was speaking to "every member state that I can" in the hope of getting the EU27 on board ahead of the March European Council, where Brussels is expected to set out its framework for trade and services after the UK leaves the bloc.

During a regular update to the Commons, Davis was asked what he was doing to "close the gap", in apparent response to reports yesterday that the much-hoped for City blueprint had been rejected as incompatible with the UK government's desire to leave the Single Market.

Simultaneously, the FT has reported that the EU is planning to impose controls on the UK after Brexit that would prevent a bonfire of the regulations. Last night Tory MP Bim Afolami warned that the EU will "play hard on financial services" and that we should be prepared to cut red tape to boost competitiveness if a compromise is not on the cards.

Davis stressed that no negotiating guidelines had yet been set by the European Union, but that he was pre-emptively meeting with as many officials as he could "to ensure we are in the same place on this issue rather than having, as she terms it, a huge gap".

"Indeed at the end of these questions I am going to Luxembourg for specifically that issue," he said.

During the same session, Davis was once again grilled over the leaked economic analysis, but Davis dodged questions by his counterpart Keir Starmer, insisting he had told the Brexit committee that work was being carried out back in December.