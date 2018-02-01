Rebecca Smith

London's new electric black cab has arrived in Norway after the company behind it tied up its second international deal.

The London Electric Vehicle Company (LEVC) has premiered the Nordic version of its new electric six-seater taxi, which is left-hand drive and comes with "a Scandinavian-inspired trim".

The first of the cabs was delivered to a London cabbie earlier this month, with a few hundred more expected to be delivered over the coming months.

It was announced last month that Oslo-based Autoindustri would be the LEVC's Norwegian importer for the vehicle, marking its second deal to export the cab to Europe. It had previously agreed a tie-up with Dutch firm RMC to take the taxis to Amsterdam.

The LEVC has also signed a letter of intent for an infrastructure partnership agreement with electric vehicle charging firm Fortum Charge & Drive to cover Norway, Sweden and Finland.

Chris Gubbey, LEVC's chief executive, said:

To date taxi drivers in Norway have lacked a viable electric taxi which has held back electrification of the sector in an otherwise world-leading EV market.

He added: "By appearing in the flag of Norway, we also demonstrate our vehicle’s close links to the country – and demonstrate that we are here to support Norway’s bold EV transition by providing drivers with the right technology solution to confidently make the switch to cleaner, more efficient taxis today. All of which will help Norway meet its ambitious climate commitments."

The new taxi has an advanced battery electric powertrain with a small petrol generator, and the Norwegian version will be fitted with geo-fencing technology to ensure the vehicle always runs in zero emission mode while travelling through city centres.

The London taxi - featuring a panoramic roof and on-board Wi-Fi:

The taxi has arrived in the capital as strict new rules on licensing requirements have come into force. Since the beginning of the year, all new taxis have to be zero emission capable.

