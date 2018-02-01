Courtney Goldsmith

Shares in Royal Dutch Shell have fallen more than two per cent this morning despite a more than doubling of the company's profit for 2017.

The company's profit in the year hit $16bn, the highest since the start of the oil price downturn in 2014, and now it looks poised to topple Exxon Mobil's crown as the sector's biggest cash generator.

Here's what City analysts said...

Fourth-quarter cash flow weaker than expected

"Cash flow was strong for the year, demonstrating Shell’s better capital discipline. But Q4 bucked the trend, with a weaker than expected cash inflow, reflecting swings in the trading businesses’ derivative positions and higher tax charges," said said Steve Clayton, fund manager of the HL select UK income shares fund, which holds Royal Dutch Shell.

"The real challenge now for Shell is to raise the group’s return on capital. At 5.8 per cent in the final quarter, this is respectable, but uninspiring. The group needs to keep operating expenses under tight control and so far, the evidence here is encouraging, with underlying operational expenses down almost a billion dollars during 2017.

"The group is generating free cash flow sufficient to support the dividend, but dividend growth remains some way off still. But with a yield of over five per cent, investors are still receiving attractive returns from Shell.”

Earnings largely up because of higher oil prices

"Shares are lower today, highlighting an issue for Shell and the rest of the world’s oil producers that will be played out over the course of 2018," said said Henry Croft, research analyst at Accendo Markets.

"With total production flat year-on-year (FY17 3.664m barrels of oil per day compared with 3.668m in FY16) the significant improvement in earnings can almost entirely be attributed to the surging oil price alongside divestments, an issue likely to irk investors."

"The concern is that the price may top out sooner rather than later. With no incentive for Opec to prolong cuts – many oil ministers have stated that they are ‘comfortable’ with a $60-70 oil price – the bullish drivers left for oil prices look to be waning."

Dividend yet to break out

Fiona Cincotta, a senior market analyst at City Index said: "Rising oil prices have helped Shell post a bumper profit, but they haven't jumped high enough for the dividend to break out of its holding pattern just yet.

"Gearing is perhaps a little higher than hoped and shows that Shell still has some work to do to get is debt pile under control following the BG takeover.

"That said, the 2016 mega-deal is looking more and more like a masterstroke for Ben van Beurden. The balance sheet should eventually benefit from US corporate tax cuts, too, potentially freeing up more cash to gift to shareholders."

