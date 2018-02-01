Rebecca Smith

A Tesla-based Electric Production Car Series (EPCS) has got the green light from the International Automobile Federation (FIA), with plans for races to get underway this year.

Electric GT Holdings said today its first all-electric, zero-emissions motorsport series has officially been sanctioned by the Formula One governing body, with regulations also published for the events.

Each round of the Championship will be over a weekend. The main race will see up to 20 drivers race the Tesla Model S P100D, with rounds consisting of a 20 minute practice session, a 60 minute qualifying heat, a day race and a dusk race.

The boss of the Electric GT Holdings said a lot of time had gone into refining the regulations "to allow for competitive and thrilling racing".

Electric GT Holdings chief executive, Mark Gemmell, said:

This is such an exciting day for us as we confirm that the Electric Production Car Series has been officially sanctioned by the FIA. We respect the FIA and we are honoured to have their support ahead of our inaugural season.

He added: "With a three-heat qualifying system and two EPCS races, plus our eKarting and eSports rounds, fans will have a lot of racing action to get excited about."

The confirmation follows news last week that the race-prepared Tesla Model S P100D had passed its official FIA crash test.

