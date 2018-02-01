Helen Cahill

An advert featuring a chicken dancing as it heads towards certain death was the most complained-about ad of 2017.

The KFC advert - titled "The Whole Chicken" - has come under fire for being disrespectful to chickens, vegans and vegetarians.

The ad received a total 755 complaints, according to the Advertising Standards Authority (ASA).

On Youtube, one commenter, Genevieve, said: "Is this meant to be cute? Funny? This is a chicken dancing to its death."

However, the ASA didn't pull the ad. Defending its decision, the ASA said: "We ruled it was unlikely that the ad would cause distress or serious or widespread offence as there were no explicit references to animal slaughter."

Moneysupermarket, which topped the ASA's list in 2015 and 2016, came in second place with a new addition to its ad campaign "You're so Moneysupermarket".

"Many found the ad to be offensive on the grounds that it was overtly sexual and possibly homophobic," the ASA said.

"We thought the character’s movements would generally be seen as dance moves and not in a sexual context. We also thought most viewers would recognise the ad’s intended take on humour. We ruled it was unlikely to condone or encourage harmful discriminatory behaviour."

In total, the ASA received of 29,997 complaints last year.