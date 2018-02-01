The nation's train companies have been assessed for internet reliability in Transport Focus' national rail passenger survey.
Its latest research out this week covered over 25,000 passengers asked about their latest journey over autumn 2017. For the first time, it included a rating on the reliability of the internet connection.
Overall, 30 per cent of passengers were satisfied with the reliability of the internet connection on board, with 56 per cent dissatisfied, or rating it as poor.
In London and the south east, this dropped to 28 per cent satisfied and 57 per cent dissatisfied.
|Percentage of passengers satisfied with train operators' internet reliability
|
Heathrow Express - 71 per cent satisfied
Grand Central - 68 per cent satisfied
Hull Trains - 61 per cent satisfied
Chiltern Railways - 51 per cent satisfied
c2c - 49 per cent satisfied
Gatwick Express - 49 per cent satisfied
Virgin Trains East Coast - 46 per cent satisfied
ScotRail - 42 per cent satisfied
Arriva Trains Wales - 41 per cent satisfied
London Midland - 41 per cent satisfied
TfL Rail - 40 per cent satisfied
CrossCountry - 33 per cent satisfied
East Midlands Trains - 33 per cent satisfied
Virgin Trains - 31 per cent satisfied
Great Western Railway - 29 per cent satisfied
TransPennine Express - 29 per cent satisfied
Greater Anglia - 28 per cent satisfied
Thameslink - 28 per cent satisfied
South Western Railway - 28 per cent satisfied
Northern - 27 per cent satisfied
London Overground - 25 per cent satisfied
Merseyrail - 24 per cent satisfied
Southern - 22 per cent satisfied
Great Northern - 18 per cent satisfied
Southeastern - 18 per cent satisfied
The Rail Delivery Group, which represents train operators and Network Rail, has said its long-term plan involved rolling out some 7,000 new carriages with the majority having Wi-Fi for improved connectivity for passengers. There are plans to have an extra 6,400 services a week by 2021.
A spokesperson for Southeastern, which recorded 18 per cent of passengers satisfied with their internet connection reliability, said:
Southeastern intends launch a new, free Wi-Fi system for all of our train services in the very near future as part of our £78 m programme of investment to improve the journey experience for our passengers.
Working together with the Department for Transport and other partners, we hope our passengers will enjoy the benefits that this will bring by giving them easier access to the internet, travel information, emails and social media.
