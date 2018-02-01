Thursday 1 February 2018 11:15am

Ranked: Britain's best and worst train firms for internet reliability

 
Rebecca Smith
The Rail Delivery Group has said its long-term plan involved bringing Wi-Fi on board more trains
The Rail Delivery Group has said its long-term plan involved bringing Wi-Fi on board more trains

The nation's train companies have been assessed for internet reliability in Transport Focus' national rail passenger survey.

Its latest research out this week covered over 25,000 passengers asked about their latest journey over autumn 2017. For the first time, it included a rating on the reliability of the internet connection.

Overall, 30 per cent of passengers were satisfied with the reliability of the internet connection on board, with 56 per cent dissatisfied, or rating it as poor.

In London and the south east, this dropped to 28 per cent satisfied and 57 per cent dissatisfied.

Percentage of passengers satisfied with train operators' internet reliability

Heathrow Express - 71 per cent satisfied

Grand Central - 68 per cent satisfied

Hull Trains - 61 per cent satisfied

Chiltern Railways - 51 per cent satisfied

c2c - 49 per cent satisfied

Gatwick Express - 49 per cent satisfied

Virgin Trains East Coast - 46 per cent satisfied

ScotRail - 42 per cent satisfied

Arriva Trains Wales - 41 per cent satisfied

London Midland - 41 per cent satisfied

TfL Rail - 40 per cent satisfied

CrossCountry - 33 per cent satisfied

East Midlands Trains - 33 per cent satisfied

Virgin Trains - 31 per cent satisfied

Great Western Railway - 29 per cent satisfied

TransPennine Express - 29 per cent satisfied

Greater Anglia - 28 per cent satisfied

Thameslink - 28 per cent satisfied

South Western Railway - 28 per cent satisfied

Northern - 27 per cent satisfied

London Overground - 25 per cent satisfied

Merseyrail - 24 per cent satisfied

Southern - 22 per cent satisfied

Great Northern - 18 per cent satisfied

Southeastern - 18 per cent satisfied

The Rail Delivery Group, which represents train operators and Network Rail, has said its long-term plan involved rolling out some 7,000 new carriages with the majority having Wi-Fi for improved connectivity for passengers. There are plans to have an extra 6,400 services a week by 2021.

A spokesperson for Southeastern, which recorded 18 per cent of passengers satisfied with their internet connection reliability, said:

Southeastern intends launch a new, free Wi-Fi system for all of our train services in the very near future as part of our £78 m programme of investment to improve the journey experience for our passengers.

Working together with the Department for Transport and other partners, we hope our passengers will enjoy the benefits that this will bring by giving them easier access to the internet, travel information, emails and social media.

