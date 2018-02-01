Lynsey Barber

Not content with running several successful companies, entrepreneur Elon Musk has made a niche sideline in novelty products, the latest of which is an Instragram-worthy flamethrower costing $500 (£351).

But anyone hoping to get their hands on one has missed their window of opportunity - the entire 20,000 have already sold out.

And it's netted the serial inventor $10m worth of sales in less than a week.

Flamethrowers sold out — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 1, 2018

Branded under the name of his his latest business, the Boring Company, the flamethrowers - which Musk insists is not related to the zombie apocalypse - are the latest in a line that started with hats. Those also sold out.

The rumor that I’m secretly creating a zombie apocalypse to generate demand for flamethrowers is completely false — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 28, 2018

You’d need millions of zombies for a so-called “apocalypse” anyway. Where would I even get a factory big enough to make so many!? — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 28, 2018

You can see the flamethrower in action on Musk's Instagram.

"Buy an overpriced Boring Company fire extinguisher! You can definitely buy one for less elsewhere, but this one comes with a cool sticker and the button is conveniently riiiight [sic] above," said the sales spiel. Clearly people liked the joke.

Perhaps Musk is finding some satisfaction in getting products shifted, whatever they may be. He is after all running into delay after delay getting the Tesla Model 3 on to the roads.