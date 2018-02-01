British manufacturing growth slows as cost pressures start to tell

Jasper Jolly

British manufacturing output slowed at the start of the year as inflationary cost pressures accelerated, according to a closely followed survey.

The manufacturing purchasing managers' index (PMI) fell from a reading of 56.2 points in December to 55.3 in January, data firm IHS Markit reported today.

While the reading remained well above the 50 mark, indicating a strong expansion, it nevertheless continued a fall in the pace of output growth to a six-month low after an extended boom period for manufacturers.

Global orders have surged as the weaker pound has accompanied a period of stronger growth, but the flip side for manufacturers has been increased pressure on import costs.

IHS Markit today reported that demand for inputs led to improved supplier pricing power and shortages of raw materials in January, resulting in "a marked acceleration in input cost inflation".

Purchase prices rose at the fastest rate in 11 months and to one of the greatest extents in the history of the long-running survey. Companies reported price increases for chemicals, food products, metals, oil, paper and plastics.

Rob Dobson, director at IHS Markit, said: “The UK manufacturing sector reported an unwelcome combination of slower growth and rising prices at the start of 2018.

"Output growth has slowed sharply since last November’s high, and the more forward-looking new orders index has slipped to a seven-month low," he added, although the latest figures are still consistent with a 0.6 per cent expansion in output in January.