Rebecca Smith

Ford's Chariot commuter shuttle bus launched in the capital this week, with the car giant saying passengers will be able to use the service for free initially.

Until 14 February, commuters will be able to use the service on a first come first served basis by using a voucher (HELLOLDN in case you were wondering) in the payment section. Then a monthly pass will mean single journeys cost from £1.60, with pay-as-you-go rides at £2.40.

Passengers use the service via an app so they can search for a nearby route and can book a seat and track the progress of shuttles in real time.

Read more: Ford's Chariot commuter shuttle bus service starts on four London routes

Here are the four routes that Transport for London (TfL) has green lit:

The four routes in detail The Battersea Bullet will serve the recently opened Battersea Power Station mixed-use neighbourhood and the Nine Elms area – and connect to the Victoria Line in Vauxhall and the Northern Line at Kennington

will serve the recently opened Battersea Power Station mixed-use neighbourhood and the Nine Elms area – and connect to the Victoria Line in Vauxhall and the Northern Line at Kennington The Wandsworth Wanderer will link residents living in new developments, such as the Riverside Quarter complex in Wandsworth, with Clapham Junction allowing them to transfer onto National Rail, London Overground and Gatwick Express services

will link residents living in new developments, such as the Riverside Quarter complex in Wandsworth, with Clapham Junction allowing them to transfer onto National Rail, London Overground and Gatwick Express services The Nuxley Navigator will connect the residential areas of Belvedere and Nuxley Village to Abbey Wood station and National Rail services to London Bridge

will connect the residential areas of Belvedere and Nuxley Village to Abbey Wood station and National Rail services to London Bridge The Shooters Hill Shot will connect residential areas of the Royal Borough of Greenwich to North Greenwich Underground Station for access westbound to Canary Wharf and central London and eastbound to ExCeL and City Airport

There will be 14-seater shuttles used, with six per hour running at peak times. They will be able to use London's bus lanes, offer Wi-Fi, air conditioning and storage for laptops or briefcases.

Ford said selected shuttles will be wheelchair accessible at launch, and the drivers trained to assist passengers with special needs.

Two routes that were not successful were the "Southwark Shortcut" between St Georges Way and Bermondsey Underground Station, and the "Riverside Racer" between Fulham Riverside and Holland Park Station.

London is the sixth city Chariot has expanded into, already operating in the US in San Francisco, New York, Seattle, Columbus and Austin. It is also eyeing more cities, in both the US and internationally.

“Cities globally are dealing with increased congestion and environmental issues,” said Marcy Klevorn, president, Ford Mobility. “Ford is helping to alleviate these challenges by developing mobility solutions – such as Chariot – that are finely tuned to the unique challenges of commuters in different locations, addressing gaps in transport systems and completing their travel with first- and last-mile additions.”

Read more: London's busiest Tube line to deliver quicker and more frequent journeys