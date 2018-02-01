Ford's Chariot commuter shuttle bus launched in the capital this week, with the car giant saying passengers will be able to use the service for free initially.
Until 14 February, commuters will be able to use the service on a first come first served basis by using a voucher (HELLOLDN in case you were wondering) in the payment section. Then a monthly pass will mean single journeys cost from £1.60, with pay-as-you-go rides at £2.40.
Passengers use the service via an app so they can search for a nearby route and can book a seat and track the progress of shuttles in real time.
Here are the four routes that Transport for London (TfL) has green lit:
|The four routes in detail
|
There will be 14-seater shuttles used, with six per hour running at peak times. They will be able to use London's bus lanes, offer Wi-Fi, air conditioning and storage for laptops or briefcases.
Ford said selected shuttles will be wheelchair accessible at launch, and the drivers trained to assist passengers with special needs.
Two routes that were not successful were the "Southwark Shortcut" between St Georges Way and Bermondsey Underground Station, and the "Riverside Racer" between Fulham Riverside and Holland Park Station.
London is the sixth city Chariot has expanded into, already operating in the US in San Francisco, New York, Seattle, Columbus and Austin. It is also eyeing more cities, in both the US and internationally.
“Cities globally are dealing with increased congestion and environmental issues,” said Marcy Klevorn, president, Ford Mobility. “Ford is helping to alleviate these challenges by developing mobility solutions – such as Chariot – that are finely tuned to the unique challenges of commuters in different locations, addressing gaps in transport systems and completing their travel with first- and last-mile additions.”
