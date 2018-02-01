Alys Key

The maker of legendary soft drink Irn Bru expects revenue to have jumped in 2017.

A.G. Barr, which also produces Rubicon and Strathmore, said that it expects to continue growing in 2018, despite some consumers being unhappy with its reduced sugar Irn Bru recipe.

Revenue for the 52 weeks to 27 January is expected to be about £277m, up 7.5 per cent on the prior year.

This marks an outperformance of the soft drink market, which was up 2.7 per cent in 2017.

The company said: "We believe that our strong and flexible business model, our portfolio of brands which reflect the requirements of today’s consumer, and our exciting innovation pipeline, ensure we remain well placed to capitalise on opportunities to grow our business and deliver long-term value to shareholders."

Last year the group committed to making 90 per cent of its portfolio lower or no sugar. The change sparked backlash from some consumers last month when a new recipe fr Irn Bru was released, but Barr said today that the response had been "encouraging".

Analyst Nicholas Hyett of Hargreaves Lansdown said it was still "early days".

"We’ll have to wait for first quarter numbers to get detail on how the new recipe bears up to the scrutiny of a consumer base which honed its tastebuds on the complexities of scotch whisky," he said.

Many soft drinks producers have committed to reducing sugar ahead of the sugar tax, which comes into force from April.

